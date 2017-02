Exeter, Rhode Island (WHDH) — Police in Exeter, Rhode Island are investigating after a teen was involved in a deadly drive.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was killed when he lost control of his car and slammed into a tree Monday afternoon.

The car ended up upside down.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs caused the crash.

