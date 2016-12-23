17-year-old killed, teen seriously injured in Falmouth car crash

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was killed and another teen seriously injured in a car crash in Falmouth Thursday night.

The two teenagers were players on the Falmouth High School hockey and football teams, according to the school’s Athletic Director Kathleen Burke.

The crash happened on Thomas Landers Road at Geggatt Road in Falmouth, said to be dark and winding roads, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The car reportedly veered off the road and struck a tree. Police said the 17-year-old driver was killed in the crash, and the passenger was flown to a Rhode Island trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Burke said the players were leaving hockey practice at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating what caused the crash. There is no word on the passenger’s condition.

