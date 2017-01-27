17 years ago today: Belichick hired as head coach of Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Happy Bill Belichick Day, New England!

Seventeen years ago, on Jan. 27, 2000, the Patriots franchise changed forever when they announced the hiring of Bill Belichick.

Belichick, now regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history, was acquired from the New York Jets in exchange for some draft picks.

At the time of the hiring, fans were less than thrilled, and some members of the media called the move a big mistake.

The rest is history. Belichick led the Patriots to their first ever Super Bowl victory over St. Louis in 2001. He would go on to capture championships in 2003, 2004 and 2014.

On Feb. 5, Belichick will be coaching in a record seventh Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Belichick has coached the Patriots to 201 wins since taking control of the team.

