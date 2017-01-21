BOSTON (WHDH) - An estimated 175,000 people packed the Boston Common for the Women’s March on Saturday, according to the march’s organizers.

Protesters took part in the Women’s March and spoke out about the new president.

The rally in Boston was part of a nationwide movement. The participants rallied against hate, intolerance and inequality. Activists held signs and chanted as they marched through the streets.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ed Markey, along with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and other political leaders, led the call to challenge President Trump’s agenda. They then led a march down Beacon Street.

Many of the demonstrators were angry that one of President Trump’s first executive orders was to weaken Obamacare.

Women’s marches are happening in other cities around the country as well including Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Texas and the main rally in Washington D.C.

Update: More than 135,000 people showed up for today's #WomensMarch according to @marty_walsh — Ryan Schulteis (@RyanSchulteis) January 21, 2017

