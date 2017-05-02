18 demonstrators arrested at site of Massachusetts pipeline project

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police say they arrested 18 people Tuesday morning at the site of a pipeline project in the western part of the state.

The demonstrators were trespassing at two separate locations at the Sandisfield pipeline extension project, according to authorities. Two groups of nine individuals are accused of blocking access roads, while obstructing crews from working in the area.

Authorities say the demonstrators were all peaceful and respectful, but they were arrested for allegedly ignoring requests to move from the roads. They were all charged with trespassing.

The names of the protesters have not been released. They are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Great Barrington District Court.

