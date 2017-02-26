PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A fire in a Rhode Island apartment building has left more than a dozen people displaced from their homes.

Firefighters were called to the three-story building on Mineral Spring Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday. Crews from the Pawtucket Fire Department and two nearby departments were able to put out the blaze.

Officials say 18 people have been displaced from the building. No one was reported injured in the fire.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No other details were immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)