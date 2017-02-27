18 displaced after fire rips through Brockton triple-decker

BROCKTON (WHDH) – A large fire that ripped through a three-story building Sunday in Brockton displaced 18 people.

Thick black smoke and heavy flames could be seen when crews arrived at the home on Division Street.

All residents were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Most of the damage to the building was due to smoke and water. The fire chief said the blaze was difficult to contain.

Fire officials say residents will not be allowed back into the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

