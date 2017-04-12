18-month-old dies at unlicensed Sturbridge day care, authorities say

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a child at an unlicensed day care in Sturbridge.

The Department of Education and Early Care said an 18-month-old child was found unresponsive inside a home last Thursday on Simpson Street.

“I’m quite surprised, very surprised,” said neighbor Barry Nichols. “They had to have a lot of children that they watched and I can’t imagine something like that happening.”

The day care center was told to immediately shut down after the state issued a cease and desist order.

Neighbors say there were always kids at the home but they don’t know how many the woman who lives there was taking care of.

“It’s tough to say because there is so many kids in the neighborhood,” said Nichols, “and they all get together and play so you don’t know who she is watching and who she is not.”

The Worcester district attorney’s office confirmed that is assisting with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)