18-month-old dies at unlicensed Sturbridge day care, officials say

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - The death of an infant at a day care in Sturbridge is under investigation.

An 18-month-old child died Thursday at an unlicensed day care inside a home on Simpson Street, the Department of Early Education and Care said in a statement.

Authorities found the child in an “unresponsive” state when they arrived at the home.

After learning of the child’s death, the EEC said it immediately issued a “Cease and Desist” order for the day care.

The child’s death is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

