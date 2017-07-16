WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — An 18-year-old accused of murdering his neighbor over the weekend in Waltham was in court on Monday.

Derrick Lopez is accused of murdering a 36-year-old woman in her apartment at a rooming house. Police said Lopez confessed to the murder.

According to the police report, Lopez said the woman invited him into her apartment when he asked to use the bathroom. Once inside, he said the woman grabbed him and forced him into a room. Lopez told police the woman took his cellphone and threatened him with a knife. She then allegedly started smoking crack and kept Lopez there for more than two hours.

Lopez said he became angry when she would not return his cellphone and when she tried to attack him, he said he grabbed the knife away from her and stabbed her to death.

Lopez’s family said he is intellectually challenged and would never kill anyone. They told 7News Lopez rarely goes out and likes staying at home and playing video games.

“I love him so much, I want him home. But he stays home all the time, he never goes out. But he’s innocent, he [did not] do this,” said Lopez’s mother, Rosa Lopez.

