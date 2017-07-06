18-year-old stabbed to death in Roxbury, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) — Police in Boston’s Roxbury section are investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man.

Authorites say officers responded Thursday around 10 a.m. to the area of 55 Warrent Street and found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

The stabbing is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)