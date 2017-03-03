18-year-old student falls to death from roof of building

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old Connecticut college student has died after falling from the roof of a Hartford building that houses a bar.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says Taylor Lavoie, of East Granby, fell from the roof of the four-story building at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

She was a student at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

The Angry Bull Saloon is on the ground floor of the building and Foley says it is believed she was at the bar before her fall.

Foley says alcohol was involved but it’s unclear if the victim herself had been drinking. Foley says the woman fell down a roughly five-foot wide alley between two buildings.

He says whether she simply fell or was the victim of foul play remains under investigation.

