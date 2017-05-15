18-year-old woman charged in stabbing of teen boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the fatal weekend stabbing of a 15-year-old boy.

Providence police on Monday said 18-year-old Natashza Charon faces a manslaughter charge in the death Saturday of Jaheim Carter.

Charon is scheduled to be arraigned later Monday. It could not immediately be determined if she has a lawyer.

Carter was stabbed on Amherst Street near Julian Street in the city’s Olneyville section at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the stabbing apparently stemmed from an altercation involving a group of people nearby.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)