19 students injured in crash involving school bus on Route 3, police say

BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — ​Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus along Route 3 in Bedford.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 26, authorities said.

Nineteen students were injured in the crash, police say. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The students were on their way from Lowell to Boston for a field trip when a van towing a trailer hit the bus, a source told 7News.

Twenty-seven other students were on the bus, but were not injured.

Two lanes of traffic are closed. Crews are on the scene.

No additional details were immediately known.

