19-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with car

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist involved in a crash with a car in Holliston has died.

Holliston police say Alexander Bennett died at a hospital in Marlborough on Monday evening, about an hour after the crash.

The MetroWest Daily News of Framingham reports that the crash is still under investigation.

Police Chief Matthew Stone says the crash involved Bennett’s motorcycle and a full-size car.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)