19-year-old woman’s body found at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman’s body was found at a hotel in Braintree.

Officers responded to the call from the Hyatt Place Hotel on Forbes Road at 7:53 a.m. on Thursday. There they found the woman’s body.

The District Attorney’s office said they are investigating. They say the woman lived in Lawrence but there is no information on how or why she ended up at the Braintree hotel.

The hotel issued a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. The hotel is fully cooperating with authorities on their investigation.”

Police say the woman’s name will be released once family is notified.

