$1M Powerball tickets sold in Watertown, Dorchester

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - A pair of $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at convenient stores in Massachusetts on Wednesday, but one of those locations was initially announced as the location responsible for selling the winning ticket to the largest jackpot in United States history.

Overnight, the Massachusetts Lottery mistakenly announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown. On Thursday morning, officials announced that the $758.7 million winner had actually been sold in Chicopee, blaming human error for the mix-up.

Instead of pocketing $50,000 as compensation for selling the winning jackpot ticket, the 11-year store owners will get $10,000 for selling a $1 million winner.

The new millionaire has not been identified.

A second $1 million ticket was also sold in Dorchester at Sandy’s Variety. The individual requested to remain anonymous.

