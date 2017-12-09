WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – The first snowfall of the season created some obstacles for shoppers out and about at the entrance to the outlets in Wrentham.

Three cars collided and slid out of control.

On Route 1, a car hit a snow plow and injured three people.

Kim Metrano and her family were able to get some Christmas shopping in before conditions got worse.

“It’s slippery, and it’s not good driving right now, we just came out here to do a little shopping…” said Metrano.

Shoppers who are familiar with driving in the snow still said they were taking it slow.

