2 $1M Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; $435M ticket sold in Indiana

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts residents became millionaires Wednesday night after purchasing winning tickets in what was one of the largest Powerball drawings in history.

Winning tickets of $1 million were sold in Needham and North Quincy, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The Needham ticket was sold at Fernandes Mini Mart on Great Plain Avenue. The North Quincy ticket was sold at Tobacco Treasures on Heritage Drive.

The winning $435 million Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana, according to the game’s website.

The winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

