QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two people accused of assaulting a 92-year-old woman in Quincy to appear in court Monday.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, and 27-year-old Markell Cruz, of Somerville, Saturday in connection with the Nov. 19 robbery.

Authorities said a state trooper spotted the pair walking on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston around noon on Saturday.

Police believe the two are responsible for robbing 92-year-old Doris Prendiville who was thrown to the grown as she walked back from picking up the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe.

Prendiville suffered a broken sternum but her daughter said she is getting stronger everyday. She added that Prendiville is relieved that the arrests have been made.

Noel-Brown’s father, Bill Brown, said he recognized his daughter in surveillance video of the incident and called police.

“On behalf of my whole family, I want to apologize to Mrs. Prendiville. I’m very, very sorry she had to endure such a horrific crime,” Brown said.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch added that having the suspects behind bars is good for his community.

“Our police department did great work, the state police assisting was huge, and I’m just glad someone is going to be brought to justice,” said Koch.

Officials charged Noel-Brown and Cruz with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person.

