2 accused of racing at more than 100 mph during morning commute

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) — Two New England men are facing charges after police say they were caught racing Wednesday through morning traffic on a New Hampshire highway.

Authorities say troopers arrested Rafat Kareem, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Martin Hodgson, 24, of York, Maine, on Route 101 westbound in Raymond around 11 a.m. after receiving to a call from a concerned motorist who reported two vehicles that were racing.

Troopers clocked one driver traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” and another at 102 mph.

The vehicles, a 2006 Infinity and a 2002 Subaru, were racing as troopers approached them, according to police.

Kareem and Hodgson were both arrested and charged with reckless conduct, road racing and reckless driving. Police say Hodgson was found in possesion of controlled drugs.

Both men are due in court in August.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)