2-alarm blaze breaks out at home in Boston’s Charlestown section

BOSTON (WHDH) — Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Friday on Lyndeboro Street in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood.

Crews responded to the fire around 7:15 a.m. Officials said the fire burned through a multi-story wooden home.

The Boston Fire Department said the home was occupied by two people when crews were called to the scene. Both residents were able to get out of the home safely.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor burns.

Chief Joseph Finn estimated the damage at about $100,000. No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

