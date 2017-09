BEVERLY, MA — A house on Arrowhead Lane caught fire in Beverly, charring one side of the house.

The flames of the 2-alarm fire could be seen coming out of the roof of the home.

Chief Paul Cotter said the two homeowners were alerted by smoke detectors and made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)