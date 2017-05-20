2 Arlington men arrested in cocaine trafficking investigation

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Two Arlington men have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation into cocaine trafficking in the community, police said.

David Good, 22, and Jeremy Weaver, 19, were arrested Friday night in a parking lot on Massachusetts Avenue.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Good after an investigation indicated he allegedly was engaged in the trafficking and distribution of cocaine.

Authorities said officers spotted Good and Weaver in a vehicle in the parking lot and announced the arrest warrant. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 20 grams of marijuana, cash, scales and 225.5 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Good was charged with trafficking cocaine and Weaver was charged with possession with intent to distribute. Good was ordered held without bail pending an arraignment on Monday. Weaver was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

