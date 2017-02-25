2 armed men barricaded inside Hopkinton grocery store

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Police are responding to an armed standoff situation Saturday afternoon at a grocery store in Hopkinton. Two men have reportedly barricaded themselves inside.

Emergency responders were called to the Price Chopper on West Main Street.

Sources tell 7News that two armed men are inside the store and refusing to leave.

A hostage negotiator has been called to the scene, police said.

It’s not clear if any customers are inside.

The scene is active at this time.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News as this story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)