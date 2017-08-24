2 arrested after alleged shooting off Block Island ferry

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in Connecticut after one of them is accused of firing a gun off a ferry coming from the vacation spot of Block Island in Rhode Island.

The Day reports the two men were arrested by New London police after they arrived on the ferry Wednesday.

Police said the crew reported at 9:14 p.m. that the men were involved in a shooting off the ship’s stern. No one was hurt.

Police say they seized a Glock 43 9mm handgun.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Richard, of Blythewood, South Carolina, and 55-year-old Michael McMahon, of Hamden, were charged with weapons and other charges. Both were released on $10,000 bond, and were due in New London Superior Court Sept. 6.

Messages left at phone listings for the men were not immediately returned.

