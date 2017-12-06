2 arrested after more than 20 cars are vandalized in Revere

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — Two men were arrested after police said they vandalized more than 20 cars in Revere.

Police said two men in their 20s slashes the tires on 20 cars on Hichborn Street and Winthrop Avenue. A car on Harris Street was also left with a smashed window.

Police said one of the men slashed a tire just a few feet away from officers and the suspects were quickly apprehended.

