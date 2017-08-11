2 arrested after police raid Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Attleboro police raided a home Thursday night and arrested two men in connection with a home break-in on Monday night in which several items were stolen, including weapons.

Bobby Oliver, 29, and Rene Lapalme, 31, were both ordered held behind bars Friday on charges including breaking and entering, and theft.

Oliver and Lapalme are accused of breaking into a home on Main Street while the owners were at work and stealing a slew of firearms, among other items.

Police say some of the stolen items were found behind Oliver’s home and that a witness saw the guns while visiting the home.

The two men were ordered held on $7,500 and $10,000 cash bail.

“He has been breaking into homes since 2002,” prosecutor Meghan Burns said of Lepalme. “By my count, he has had 16 different charges of breaking and entering or larceny charges. In total, he has 67 arraignments on his adult record.”

Police say Oliver is a longtime criminal as well.

“He does have 8 convictions and he has also violated probation every time he has been on probation showing he does not follow court orders,” Burns said of Oliver.

Three of the guns were recovered, but several still remain missing, according to police.

The two are due back in court at a later date.

