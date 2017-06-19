2 arrested after remains of newborn found in garbage bag in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a newborn’s remains in Worcester, authorities say.

Police received a report Monday from a resident reporting an unusual odor coming from the garbage at 375 Lake Avenue.

Officers responded to the residence and noted that the bag had been moved, authorities say. They say a “garbage bag emitting a strong odor” was later found in the woods behind a home at 384 Lake Avenue.

Authorities say officers discovered a newborn baby that had passed away inside the bag.

Edwin Santiago, 31, and Jennifer Rheaume, 26, were found walking along nearby train tracks in a “no trespassing” area. The two were interviewed, arrested and charged with removal of a human body and concealment of the death of a child.

DCF was notified of the investigation. The cause and time of the baby’s death are currently unknown, pending autopsy results.

It’s unclear if the baby was alive at the time of delivery.

