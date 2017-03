QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after police said shots were fired in Quincy.

Police said the shooting happened behind a bank on Hancock Street and shattered the door of the Masonic Lodge across the street. Witnesses said two people ran from the scene.

Two people were arrested. No one was hurt in the shooting.

