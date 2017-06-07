2 arrested after shooting in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A man and a woman are behind bars Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury.

Police say Joseph Boidi and Leah Donovan were arguing with a man when Boidi shot him on Tuesday.

Investigators say Donovan assaulted an officer when she was being arrested.

Officials believe she and the alleged victim knew each other.

No one was hurt.

