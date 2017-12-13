2 arrested after violent home invasion, shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Two people are in police custody after a violent home invasion and a shooting in Lynn on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded before 9 a.m. to the Birch Street area for a report of gunfire and learned that two armed suspects were on the loose.

Police said two men kicked down a door at home that they thought was unoccupied on Massachusetts Avenue. According to investigators, children were present at the home and the men fled.

7’s Victoria Warren reports that a resident tried chasing the men with a car. Shots were then fired at the car on Webster Street, according to police. No one was struck by the gunfire, but the car was damaged.

“I heard around 9 a.m. about three shots going off. I thought someone was dropping some wood or something, but then I heard cop cars everywhere,” local resident Joseph Graciale said.

Lynn police and state police searched the area before tracking down the suspects around 10 a.m. A police dog sniffed out one of the suspects, who was found hiding behind a home on Fiske Lane.

Police said that officers recovered a gun and a bag of money. They said that the home was likely targeted.

“We believe that they were targeted. We believe that they were waiting for the victims to leave the residence to go to work,” Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said. “As soon of the victims left the house, that’s when the backdoor was kicked in.”

Two area schools were placed on lockdown during the incident.

“The got to do something around here. It’s out of control. It really is,” Graciale said.

The suspects are slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Police said the men will be face several charges.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)