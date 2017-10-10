2 arrested as Cape Cod bust yields heroin, marijuana, $10K

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police say two men were arrested Tuesday after investigators seized heroin, marijuana and cash during a drug bust at a campground in Falmouth.

As part of an ongoing investigation, a search warrant was executed around 12:30 p.m. on a camper located at Sippewissett Campground. Police say two suspects attempted to flee in a car and in the process struck an unmarked cruiser.

Todd Lopes, 29, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to violate drug laws, among other violations. Andrew Weldon, 28, of New Bedford, was arrested on heroin trafficking charges.

Police say officers searched the camper and seized 58 grams of heroin, $10,500 in cash, and over two pounds of marijuana, including marijuana edibles.

