PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in a murder for hire plot in New Hampshire and are set to face a judge on Friday.

Maurice Temple and Pauline Chase were arrested in Plainfield following an investigation by multiple state agencies.

They face conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)