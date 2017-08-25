2 arrested following 100 mph-plus I-95 chase

SHERMAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine state trooper has arrested a driver and passenger following a pursuit on Interstate 95 at speeds well over 100 miles an hour.

Police say the trooper was in Sherman monitoring northbound traffic Thursday night when he clocked a vehicle traveling at 115 miles an hour. He pursued the vehicle, which didn’t stop and exited at Island Falls onto Route 159. The driver lost control and crashed on a sharp turn.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Nathan Love, of Minot, Maine, was charged with criminal speed, failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, operating without a license, and operating under the influence. The passenger, 25-year-odl Nathaniel Bourget, of Millinocket, Maine, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on an assault charge.

It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)