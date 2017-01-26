2 arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of N.H. Burger King

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) — Two Burger King employees in Epping, New Hampshire were arrested after police said they were selling drugs through the restaurant’s drive-thru.

The Rockingham County Drug Task Force said they got information on the case and sent an undercover detective to the Burger King on Saturday. Police said customers would ask if “Nasty Boy” was working and then place an order for “extra crispy fries.” The code words allegedly meant Garrett Norris knew the customers were there to buy drugs.

Those placing an order for “extra crispy fries” would then buy marijuana, which was given to them in a Burger King cup.

Police said they searched Norris’ personal belongings at Burger King and found marijuana. It is not known exactly how much of the drug was involved.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, Norris’ assistant shift supervisor. She was back at work Thursday and told 7News she denies the allegations.

Both employees are out on bail and will be arraigned in February.

Statement from Burger King spokesperson Emily Glaser:

“The Franchisee, who independently owns and operates this location, is cooperating fully with local law enforcement.”

