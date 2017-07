BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two men were arrested in connection with a drug bust in Brockton.

Poice said the suspects were pulled over for speeding and the officer saw a gun sticking out from underneath the car’s passenger seat. One of the suspects also allegedly had four small bags of narcotics on him.

The two suspects are now facing gun and drug charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)