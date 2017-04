BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a stabbing on Tremont Street in Boston.

The stabbing happened Friday night near Boston Common. Police said they were able to identify both suspects with surveillance video.

Both men are facing charges of assault with intent to murder. The victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

