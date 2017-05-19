2 arrested in connection with deadly Lynn brick attack

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly assault in Lynn, in which police say the victim was struck in the head with a brick.

The Essex district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Werner Garcia Figueroa and 23-year-old Selvin Garcia are scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges including murder and armed robbery in connection with the assault. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.

Police say 39-year-old Sergio Sanchez and a 33-year-old Lynn man were walking to a residence from a city bar at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they were attacked by two men.

Sanchez was struck in the head with a brick and died at the hospital on Monday. The other man survived that attack.

Investigators do not believe the suspects and victims know one another.

