ROXBURY (WHDH) — Two men were arrested in connection with last weekend’s fatal shooting in Roxbury.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was shot multiple times last Friday on Ruggles Street.

The two suspects were arrested Saturday. They are expected in court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)