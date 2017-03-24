2 arrested in connection with stabbing at mall in Auburn

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in Auburn for allegedly stabbing someone they met online.

Police said the victim met up with the two suspects at the Auburn Mall on Wednesday in response to an online ad. The victim was then allegedly stabbed and held at knifepoint in a parked car.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The two suspects were appeared in court Friday, where they hid their faces.

