SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say they have seized about 23,000 bags of heroin and arrested two people after executing a search warrant at a Springfield home.

The raid Wednesday afternoon also netted about $13,000 in cash, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 23-year-old Brian Santiago and 46-year-old Javier Torres at the scene and charged them with heroin trafficking and marijuana possession.

Santiago also faces a charge of illegal possession of ammunition.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It could not be determined if they have lawyers.

Springfield Police narcotics Capt. Brian Keenan called it a “large scale heroin distribution operation responsible for bringing thousands of bags of heroin into the Springfield area.”

