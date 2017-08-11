2 arrested, ‘very large’ quantity of pot seized after Route 114 crash

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence say officers arrested two men and seized a “very large” quantity of marijuana following a car crash Thursday on Route 114.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. for a report of a crash in the city near I-495 and found two men in the possession of drugs, guns and money, according to police.

As a result of an investigation, officers seized marijuana, other drug-related paraphernalia, cash, a firearm and a taser.

Tommy Emil Marte, 23, of Methuen, and Jayson Miguel Desoto, 19, of Lawrence, were arrested on a slew of charges, including marijuana trafficking and possession of an illegal firearm.

Both men were slated to be arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court.

