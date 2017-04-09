2 arrests made after man seriously injured in brutal Lynn beating

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a brutal beating in Lynn, authorities say.

Police say officers responded around midnight to an apartment building on Chase Street for a report of an assault and found a man who had been badly beaten with either a pipe or baseball bat.

The victim, 48, was taken to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released. He is said to be in critical condition.

Police arrested a 31-year-old John Michelin and 50-year-old Darrin Stephens in connection with the beating. They both are charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the attacker struck the man in the head. Officials are at the scene examining evidence on the side of the building and in a basement apartment.

It’s not clear what led up to the attack or how the individuals knew the victim.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)