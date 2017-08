DANVERS (WHDH) - Police in Danvers say they have arrested two juvenile babysitters on child endangerment and assault with a dangerous weapon charges.

The two females were arraigned Tuesday in juvenile court, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

No additional details were immediately available.

