CHATHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Two beaches in Chatham were closed down on Thursday after a shark was spotted.

The Atlantic Shark Conservancy reported seeing a 12-foot shark devouring a seal in the area.

The closed beaches are Lighthouse Beach and Andrew Hardings Beach.

Police said the Chatham harbormaster is on the scene monitoring the situation.

