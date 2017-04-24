2 bear cubs break into California home

California highway patrol were alerted of a possible home break in on Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the unexpected dead in their tracks.

Two bear cubs were prowling around the house.

According to highway patrol, the two furry culprits entered the residence using the front door.

There were no damages to the home but the baby cubs did cause some damage to the car in the driveway.

