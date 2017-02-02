2 bobcats spotted in Chelmsford neighborhood

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Residents are on alert after two bobcats were spotted in a Chelmsford neighborhood.

Scott Latham said he saw the two bobcats fighting on Old Westford Road after he dropped his daughter off at school. He filmed the two bobcats with his phone and told 7News he had never seen anything like this in Chelmsford before.

“The two of them, they were fighting like two house cats, really going right after each other,” said Latham. “Then they settled down.”

Latham said he was shocked by how large the two animals were. He sent the video to the Animal Control officer, who was also surprised to see bobcats in town. People are advised to keep a distance if they encounter bobcats.

