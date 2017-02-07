2 bodies found in apartment fire

PALMYRA, Maine (AP) — Fire marshals say two bodies have been found in the rubble of a fire at a farmhouse converted into apartments in Palmyra, Maine.

Six residents escaped the building early Tuesday. They weren’t hurt.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. and the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They said the fire started in one of two apartments over a garage. The bodies, believed to be a man and woman, were found in one of those apartments.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Firefighters said it would be difficult to determine, as the garage was flattened in the fire.

