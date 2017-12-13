BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Police cruisers were on site at Bellingham High School Wednesday morning after two boys were caught handling an airsoft pellet gun. The two students are now being charged.

A school resource officer said this looks just like the weapon he carries.

The eighth graders involved are about 14 years old.

Police say one offered to give his gun to another boy new to the school. The exchange happened in the cafeteria. Bellingham school officials say a student witnessed it and immediately reported it.

The school’s superintendent released a statement which reads in part: “We notified our School Resource Officers and immediately located the students and confiscated the airsoft gun. At no time were students and staff in any danger….We will be moving forward with appropriate disciplinary action…”

One parent told 7News she believes a suspension is appropriate, but she thinks criminal charges are a bit much.

The boys are expected to be summonsed juvenile court to face two charges; possession of a hand gun on school property and disturbing a school assembly.

At 5 – Bellingham Police say an 8th grader brought this real looking pellet gun to school today. He and his friend both face charges. I’ll have the story only on @7News at five. pic.twitter.com/ROIlNWk9MD — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 13, 2017

